Mansfield

Teen Dead, 2 Injured After Crash in Mansfield

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A 17-year-old is dead and two others were injured during a car crash in Mansfield Monday afternoon, police said.

State police said the crash happened on Mansfield City Road at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said the teen, who is a Willington resident, ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree. They later succumbed to their injuries.

Local

Glastonbury 54 mins ago

Police Talk About Challenge in Stopping Joyriding Car Thieves

Windsor Locks 2 hours ago

Homeowner Interrupts Burglary in Windsor Locks: Police

Two passengers in the car were also injured in the crash. They were both transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to troopers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Cormier at 860-896-3200.

This article tagged under:

MansfieldConnecticut State Policecar crashfatal crash
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us