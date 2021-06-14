Teen Dead, 2 Injured After Crash in Mansfield

A 17-year-old is dead and two others were injured during a car crash in Mansfield Monday afternoon, police said.
State police said the crash happened on Mansfield City Road at approximately 2:45 p.m.
Officials said the teen, who is a Willington resident, ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree. They later succumbed to their injuries.
Two passengers in the car were also injured in the crash. They were both transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to troopers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Cormier at 860-896-3200.