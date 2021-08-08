Teen Dead After Shooting on Martin Street in Hartford

A teenager is dead after they were shot in their car on Martin Street in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to a Shot Spotter activation at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Officials said 17-year-old Juan Bautista Garcia was found dead inside a parked car in the area of 258 Martin St.

The shooting is under investigation. Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.