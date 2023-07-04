Westbrook

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Westbrook

By Angela Fortuna

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A 19-year-old is dead after he allegedly veered off the road and crashed into a tree in Westbrook on the Fourth of July.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to Old Clinton Road at about 12:20 p.m.

Troopers said the man left the road and crashed into a tree for an unknown reason. Nathaniel Joseph Appell Jr., of Westbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

Police are actively investigating the crash. No additional information was immediately available.

