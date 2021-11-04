Teen Dies After Single-Car Crash in East Haddam

A teenager has passed away after a single-crash in East Haddam Wednesday night.

Troopers responded to Mott Lane to investigate a report of a car accident just before 8 p.m.

According to police, a 2004 Ford F250 Super Duty Pickup, was traveling westbound on Mott Lane when the driver, 16-year-old Connor Young, veered left crossing the eastbound travel lane for some unknown reason.

The truck went off the roadway and struck a tree before it came to a final un-controlled stop off of the right side of the east bound travel lane, said investigators.

Young was the only person in car, said officials. He was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.