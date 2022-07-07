new haven

Teen Dies After Weekend Shooting in New Haven: Police

Police generic
NBC Bay Area

A 17-year-old man has died after a shooting in New Haven that happened over the weekend.

Police said the shooting happened late Sunday night on Poplar Street between Pine Street and Chatham Street.

Officials said the teen, who has been identified as John Tubac, of New Haven, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting.

Tubac was pronounced dead on Thursday. This marks the city's sixth homicide of the year, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 866-888-8477 or texting NHPD plus your message to 274637.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new havennew haven policedeadly shootingteen killed
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us