Teen Dies After Weekend Shooting in New Haven: Police

A 17-year-old man has died after a shooting in New Haven that happened over the weekend.

Police said the shooting happened late Sunday night on Poplar Street between Pine Street and Chatham Street.

Officials said the teen, who has been identified as John Tubac, of New Haven, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting.

Tubac was pronounced dead on Thursday. This marks the city's sixth homicide of the year, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 866-888-8477 or texting NHPD plus your message to 274637.