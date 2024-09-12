Ellington

Teen faces charges for damaging school property several times in Ellington: police

By Angela Fortuna

Town of Ellington

A teen is facing felony charges after allegedly damaging school property several times in Ellington, according to town officials.

State police identified a 17-year-old that repeatedly damaged soccer nets at Ellington High School. The teen also burned the net at a local tennis court.

Authorities said the vandalism happened several times over the past two weeks. Cameras were placed around the area to try and identify the person responsible, but the teen allegedly stole at least one of them.

Police sad GPS tracking technology on the cameras helped them identify the suspect.

The teen faces charges including several counts of criminal mischief and larceny. They're expected to appear in court on Sept. 24.

Student-athletes organized a fundraiser to help pay for the replacement of nets. So far, they've raised over $3,000.

