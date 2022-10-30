Hartford

Teen Gets Shot, Crashes Car in Hartford: PD

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot and crashed a car in Hartford late Saturday night.

Officers were called to Edgewood Street shortly before midnight after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Homestead Avenue.

According to police, the 17-year-old male driver was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conscious and alert on scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The teen was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they found evidence of gunfire on Edgewood Street.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us