Teen Gets Shot, Crashes Car in Hartford: PD

A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot and crashed a car in Hartford late Saturday night.

Officers were called to Edgewood Street shortly before midnight after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Homestead Avenue.

According to police, the 17-year-old male driver was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conscious and alert on scene.

The teen was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they found evidence of gunfire on Edgewood Street.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.