Teen Girl Dies in Shooting at Worcester Big Y Supermarket Parking Lot

The girl, who was 17, was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead about 3:23 a.m.

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Worcester Big Y store on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Big Y supermarket in Worcester, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning, police said.

They didn't share what's believed to have led to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody, but said it didn't appear to be random.

The shooting was reported about 2:47 a.m. at the parking lot in the Big Y on Mayfield Street, and officers found the girl shot, police said.

She was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead about 3:23 a.m. Police didn't immediately identify her.

Police are investigating what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-799-8651, or to submit an anonymous tip by texting the number 274637 or by visiting worcesterma.gov/police.

The shooting took place on an extremely cold night in Massachusetts.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

