Teen Girl Dies in Shooting at Worcester Big Y Supermarket Parking Lot

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Big Y supermarket in Worcester, Massachusetts, early Saturday morning, police said.

They didn't share what's believed to have led to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody, but said it didn't appear to be random.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The shooting was reported about 2:47 a.m. at the parking lot in the Big Y on Mayfield Street, and officers found the girl shot, police said.

She was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead about 3:23 a.m. Police didn't immediately identify her.

Police are investigating what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-799-8651, or to submit an anonymous tip by texting the number 274637 or by visiting worcesterma.gov/police.

The shooting took place on an extremely cold night in Massachusetts.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.