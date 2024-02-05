Teen girl recovering after being shot in Berlin

A 17-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Berlin Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 292 Deming Road around 9:15 p.m. after getting a call from a resident who reported hearing a gunshot outside their home.

When police arrived, they did not find anyone in the area.

A short time later, a 17-year-old girl showed up at the emergency room at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Investigators were able to recover evidence at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Scott Schreiner at (860) 828-7081 or by email at sschreiner@berlinpd.org.