Teen Girl Shot in Meriden, Second Shooting Being Investigated

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sitting outside her house early Sunday morning.

The girl was with a group of people outside the home on Greer Avenue around 12:45 a.m. when two people starting shooting from a yard behind the house, according to police.

She was struck in the arm and suffered what police called a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to Connecticut Children's Hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting was not random and believe the house or the house's occupants were targeted.

A second shooting occurred on East Main Street around 2 a.m.

According to police, a man was shot in the chest and head while he was driving on East Main Street. Someone from another vehicle opened fire on the victim's car, police said.

The man's injuries were non-life-threatening.

The two shootings were not connected, police said.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to call Meriden police.