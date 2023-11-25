Waterbury

Teen grazed by bullet at Waterbury apartment complex

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A teenager was taken to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet at an apartment complex in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers responded to the Truman Apartments Housing Complex on North Main Street around 9:30 p.m. after getting reports of a gunshot victim.

At the apartment complex, police said they found evidence of shots fired and an 18-year-old male victim.

According to police, the 18-year-old suffered a non-life threatening graze wound to his back. He was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where he has since been treated and released.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

