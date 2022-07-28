Teen Has Died After Being Pulled from Pool in East Hartford Overnight: Police

A 16-year-old has died after he was pulled, unresponsive, from a public pool in East Hartford early Thursday morning.

Police were called to respond to Terry Pool, in Hockanum Park, shortly after midnight when they received a report of children in the fenced area of the property.

While officers were responding, they received further information that someone might be underwater.

Police rushed to the scene, jumped the fence, and found minors attempting to pull an unresponsive teen from the pool, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers pulled him from the water and immediately began performing CPR until East Hartford Fire Department paramedics arrived and took over.

The teen, 16-year-old Tresor Booze, of East Hartford, was rushed to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities said they are treating this as a tragic accident.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with Tresor’s family and friends. On behalf of the East Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Fire Department, Ambulance Service of Manchester, and the entire East Hartford community we offer our deepest condolences,” police said in a statement.

Police said that Terry Pool has motion sensors that alert police of activity in the pool during off hours.