East Windsor

Teen Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in East Windsor

NBC Connecticut

A 14-year-old went into cardiac arrest and is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in East Windsor Sunday afternoon.

Police said the teen was struck on North Road, also known as Route 140, and Mullen Road.

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Officials said emergency personnel were performing lifesaving measures at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the town's Metro Traffic Services Division.

No additional information was immediately available.

