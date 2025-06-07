Teen hit by car while running into road to retrieve item in Waterbury

A teenager was hit by a car while running into the road to retrieve an item in Waterbury on Friday night.

Police said a 14-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Pearl Lake Road around 6:20 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The teen was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are believed to be in stable condition at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.