Teen hit by car while running into road to retrieve item in Waterbury

A teenager was hit by a car while running into the road to retrieve an item in Waterbury on Friday night.

Police said a 14-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Pearl Lake Road around 6:20 p.m.

The teen was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are believed to be in stable condition at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was not injured.

