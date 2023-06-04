Teen Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Hartford

A teenager was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Chandler Street and Coolidge Street around 11 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

At the scene, firefighters said they learned a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

According to investigators, a teenage male was transported by ambulance to the children's hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.