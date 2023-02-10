new haven

Teen Hospitalized After Shooting on Townsend Street in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Police are investigating after a teen was shot on Townsend Street Friday evening.

Authorities said they were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand.

He told police he was outside his home when he was shot by someone driving by. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-888-8477.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us