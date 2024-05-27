Bridgeport

Teen in critical condition after being hit by car in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport on Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said they received several calls around 6:27 p.m. Saturday reporting that a child had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Clinton Avenue.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe a 2012 gray Honda Accord heading west on Fairfield Avenue struck the teen as he was trying to cross the intersection.

The 17-year-old, who is from Bridgeport, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, and he’s listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

The driver, a 22-year-old Bridgeport man, and the 18-year-old Bridgeport man who was also in the car were not hurt, police said.

The Bridgeport Police Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Andrew Orum of the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 475-422-6612, email Andrew.Orum@bridgeportct.gov or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.

