Teen in Critical Condition After Hartford Shooting

A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford Sunday evening, police said.

Officials responded to Collins Street on a ShotSpotter activation at approximately 4:55 p.m.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

The teen's currently listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

