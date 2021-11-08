Teen in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Torrington

A teenager is in critical condition after a stabbing during a domestic violence-related incident in Torrington on Sunday afternoon and police said one person has been arrested.

Officers were called to Highland Avenue near building nine around 1:45 p.m. after getting a report of a male with a stab wound.

When police arrived, they said they found a 17-year-old male with a stomach laceration/stab wound on the sidewalk in front of building nine. According to police, the stabbing was part of a domestic violence-related incident.

He was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was brought immediately into the operating room in critical condition, authorities said. As of Sunday night, the teenager was in the ICU still in critical condition after a four hour surgery, they added.

The teenager is scheduled to be transferred to either Connecticut Childrens or Yale New Haven Hospital for continued treatment on Monday, police said.

At the scene, police said they arrested 28-year-old David Cruz. He is being charged with assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond.