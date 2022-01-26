Teen in Custody After Fatal Stabbing at Waterbury Gas Station

A 16-year-old fatally stabbed a man at a Waterbury gas station Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers were first called to a home on Fairlawn Avenue around 3:15 a.m. for what they thought was a medical assist call. When they arrived at the home, they found 42-year-old Marlon Brathwaite unresponsive in a car in his driveway. Brathwaite had been stabbed in the chest, police said.

He was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Waterbury investigators determined Brathwaite had been stabbed by a 16-year-old during an altercation at the Irving Oil gas station on East Main Street. Police found the teen and took him into custody. Charges against the teen are pending, police said.