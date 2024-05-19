Teen in serious condition after standing up on dirt bike, falling into road in Torrington: police

A teenager is in serious condition after police said he stood up on a dirt bike he was riding and fell into the road in Torrington on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Cedar Lane around 12:45 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle accident.

On Cedar Lane, investigators determined two dirt bikes had crashed into each other.

According to police, witnesses said three people on dirt bikes were traveling together when a 17-year-old male stood up on his dirt bike. Once on his dirt bike, authorities said the teen lost his balance, fell and landed in the road.

When he landed in the road, the teen's helmet reportedly came off and he lost control of his dirt bike. Investigators said the teen's dirt bike continued without a driver, hit one of the wheels of another dirt bike rider and also caused that dirt bike rider to fall.

The 17-year-old male who originally fell off of his dirt bike was taken to Connecticut Children's where he is reportedly in serious condition. The other dirt bike rider who fell declined medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Torrington Police Department at (860) 489-2000.