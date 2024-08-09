Teen in stable condition after nearly drowning in Rocky Hill: police

A 15-year-old is recovering after being found unconscious in a swimming pool at a Rocky Hill apartment complex Thursday evening.

Rocky Hill police said officers were dispatched just before 7 p.m. Thursday to a reported near-drowning at the Concierge Apartments on Cold Spring Road.

Bystanders had pulled an unconscious 15-year-old from the water and had begun performing CPR, according to authorities. Responding officers then continued resuscitation efforts until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The 15-year-old regained consciousness and communicated with authorities before being transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.