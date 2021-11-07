Plainfield

Teen Injured After Being Struck By Car in Plainfield

Plainfield Police said a teen was injured after they were hit by a car while walking on Norwich Road.

Officials said they responded to the scene at approximately 2:45 p.m. Responding officers determined that a car traveling northbound on Norwich Road failed to stay in their lane and struck the teen.

The driver fled the scene but police found them in the Wauregan village of Plainfield, according to authorities.

The teen was evaluated at the scene and later transported to the hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.

The driver was cited for evading responsibility and failure to maintain proper lane, according to police.

