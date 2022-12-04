Teen Injured in Bridgeport Shooting

A teenager is injured after a shooting in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation of gunfire near the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

According to police, there were also multiple calls from citizens in the East End reporting they heard gunshots in the same area.

Shortly after, authorities said a 17-year-old male from Stratford walked into a local hospital with multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds after being dropped off by private vehicle. He has since been admitted to the hospital.

Investigators found a crime scene on Stratford Avenue and evidence has been collected.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Todd Toth at (203) 581-5244 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.