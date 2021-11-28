Teen Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Hamden

An 18-year-old is injured after they were shot during a drive-by shooting in Hamden Saturday night, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Manila Avenue and Oregon Avenue at approximately 9 p.m.

Responding officers determined that a car and teen inside were struck by gunfire. The teen suffered a graze wound and had minor injuries as a result of the shooting, according to authorities.

Police determined that the teen was the apparent target of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-287-4812. Any information provided can remain confidential.