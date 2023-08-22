Teen injured in East Hartford shooting

East Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

The police department said they were called to the area of Brookline Drive at about 7:30 p.m. after a 17-year-old was shot in the leg.

Officers said the teen didn't live in the area and he wasn't actually shot there. There is no danger to the public and the incident appears to be isolated.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.