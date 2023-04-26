Teen Hurt in Hartford Drive-By Shooting That Killed Girl Shot at Car; Another Is on Probation: PD

Hartford police continue to investigate the drive-by shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl last week and they said an 18-year-old man who was injured in the shooting had exchanged gunfire with the vehicle that was involved in the drive-by.

A 16-year-old who was also shot was on juvenile probation for firearm charges and was on house arrest at the time of the shooting, police said. He was taken into custody and was placed in juvenile detention.

The shooting happened on Huntington Street just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

The 12-year-old girl, Se’Cret Pierce, of Hartford, was in a parked car and she was shot in the head and abdomen, according to police.

The seventh grader who attended Milner Middle School died from her injuries the next morning.

Her death was another tragic loss due to gunfire for the family. When Se’Cret was just 2 years old, she lost her father to a shooting.

Shane Oliver was killed just a few miles away from where his daughter was shot. He was 20 years old when he died.

On Wednesday, police released new information on the shooting last week.

The gunshots had come from a passing vehicle, and police said they learned that the 18-year-old had exchanged gunfire with that vehicle and an arrest warrant was served in the hospital.

A 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old were also shot and were taken to St. Francis Hospital in a private vehicle.

Police said Wednesday that they also learned the 16-year-old victim was on juvenile probation for firearm charges and was on house arrest at the time of the shooting. He was taken into custody and remanded to juvenile detention.

Police continue to investigate and they ask anyone with information to call the Hartford Police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).