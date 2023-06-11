Teen injured in Hartford shooting

Police are looking for the person that shot and injured a teenager Sunday in Hartford.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 100 block of South Marshall Street.

Police say the teen, an 18-year-old, had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital for further treatment. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hartford Police tip line at 860-722-8477.