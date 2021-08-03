Teen Injured in Hit-and-Run in Haddam Has Died: State Police

The 14-year-old who was injured in a hit-and-run in Haddam Thursday night has died, according to state police.

State police identified the teen as Gianna Vincelett. She was struck on July 29 on Route 81 in Haddam while riding her bicycle.

The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy today.

State police said they have recovered a vehicle and identified a person of interest in the case.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad are continuing to investigate and follow up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Mauriello at Troop F at (860) 399-2100 or email at Derek.Mauriello@ct.gov.