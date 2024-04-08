Teen injured in New Haven shooting, houses and vehicles also struck

A teenager is injured after a shooting in New Haven over the weekend and multiple houses and vehicles were also struck.

There were several ShotSpotter activations near Starr Street and Newhall Street on Sunday around 6:40 p.m. There was then another ShotSpotter activation on Ivy Street.

Investigators said there was a crime scene in the driveway of an address on Hazel Street. Several houses and vehicles had been struck, but no injuries were reported at the scene.

While police were on Hazel Street, authorities said a gunshot victim arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital. The 19-year-old New Haven man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information should call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.