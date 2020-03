A 17-year-old girl was injured Wednesday when a bullet came through the wall of a bedroom and grazed her.

Police said the girl was inside a home on Bouchet Lane when she was hit around 4 p.m. The injury is not life-threatening, and she was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Investigators found evidence of gunfire nearby on Eastern Street.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.