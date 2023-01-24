Bristol

Teen Involved in Crash Near Bristol Eastern High School

bristol police crusier
NBCConnecticut.com

There was a crash near Bristol Eastern High School Tuesday morning and police said a teen was involved.

Police said a car and a moped collided on Morris Avenue, behind Bristol Eastern High School, and a 16-year-old was driving the moped. 

No serious injuries are reported.

No additional information was available.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
