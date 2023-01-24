Teen Involved in Crash Near Bristol Eastern High School

There was a crash near Bristol Eastern High School Tuesday morning and police said a teen was involved.
Police said a car and a moped collided on Morris Avenue, behind Bristol Eastern High School, and a 16-year-old was driving the moped.
No serious injuries are reported.
No additional information was available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.