Teen Killed, Another Person Seriously Injured After Crash in Meriden

A teenager has died and another person has serious injuries after a crash in Meriden Sunday morning.

According to officials, police and firefighters were dispatched around 4 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of a rollover accident with a possible ejection.

Crews arrived to the area of Research Parkway to find two cars with heavy damage.

"The first vehicle, a 2003 Honda Accord, had rolled over into the northbound lane," said police. "The second car, a 2007 Toyota Scion, had come to rest off the road to the right of the southbound lane."

Crews located an 18-year-old male driver who had been partially ejected from the Honda and provided him with immediate medical attention. The 18-year-old Meriden resident was pronounced dead on scene. Authorities have not released the teen's identity.

The operator of the Toyota was located in the vehicle and was transported to Midstate Medical with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden Police Sgt. Christopher Griffin at cgriffin@meridenct.gov or by calling 203-630-6345.