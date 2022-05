A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Hampton Saturday morning.

Police say Fabian Sosa-Mangual, of Willimantic, was driving on Route 6 around 7:30 a.m. when his pickup truck veered across the road and hit a guard rail and several trees. The crash happened near South Brook Road.

Sosa-Mangual was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene, according to police. He was the only one in the pickup at the time of the crash.