Teen Killed in Hampton Crash Was a Quinebaug Middle College Student: School Officials

A teen that was killed in a crash in Hampton on Saturday has been identified as a Quinebaug Middle College student.

School officials said 17-year-old Fabian Sosa-Mangual attended the EASTCONN magnet school.

“Fabian had an extremely infectious smile that lit up every room. He was very kind and helpful to both staff and students. He embodied the three core values of QMC: Inspiration, Kindness and Respect, and was a role model to all. He had a passion and love for music and his family and friends," the school said in a statement.

Police said Sosa-Mangual, of Willimantic, was driving on Route 6 around 7:30 a.m. when his pickup truck veered across the road and hit a guard rail and several trees. The crash happened near South Brook Road.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Fabian and his family, his friends and the entire QMC and Windham communities during this difficult time and we offer condolences to all," the statement reads.

Sosa-Mangual was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene, according to police. He was the only one in the pickup at the time of the crash.

Quinebaug Middle College had grief counselors at the school Monday for anyone who wished to talk about the incident.