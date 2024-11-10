Hartford

Teen, man arrested in connection to body found wrapped in comforter in Hartford

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenager and a man have been arrested in connection to a body that was found wrapped in a comforter in Hartford on Saturday.

Officers were called to Pope Park Highway around 7 a.m. for a report of a body found. Police said there, they found a man's body wrapped in a comforter.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where it was determined that he had been shot multiple times. Officials later identified the body as 18-year-old Edgar Jose Martinez, of Hartford.

Investigators said the shooting reportedly happened about a day earlier in an apartment inside of 158 Magnolia Street. Authorities believe the body had been placed on Pope Park Highway about 24 hours before it was discovered.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers and detectives responded to the apartment and found evidence of a crime scene. Suspect information was developed and a suspect vehicle was identified.

Members of the Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division, Community Patrol Division and Southwest Community Service Officers saw the vehicle traveling on Park Terrace around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The vehicle was stopped and the suspects were taken into custody.

Police said a 17-year-old male is being charged with murder and tampering with evidence and 21-year-old Sender Soto-Veliz, of Hartford, is being charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Local

Connecticut 27 mins ago

Governor Ned Lamont declares stage two drought advisory for all of Connecticut

West Haven 44 mins ago

Man charged with murder following stabbing at West Haven Bar

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us