Waterbury

Teen marks third suspect arrested in murder of UNH student in Waterbury

By Cailyn Blonstein and NBC Connecticut staff

NBC Connecticut

A teenager is the third suspect who has been arrested in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Waterbury in December of last year.

Officers found 22-year-old Jordan Robinson, of Waterbury, on Kenyon Street just after 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2023. He was unresponsive and had been shot multiple times. Robinson died soon after he was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Robinson graduated in 2020 from Cheshire Academy, where he was part of the football program. He attended the University of New Haven as a business management major.

A 17-year-old from Waterbury was identified as a suspect and is the third person who has been arrested in connection to Robinson's death. He was taken into police custody on Wednesday and is facing charges including felony murder, murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

He was held on a $3.5 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, police charged 18-year-old Christopher Ortiz, of Waterbury, with murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and robbery in the first degree.

Back in December of 2023, 18-year-old Jeremy Rivera, of Waterbury, was arrested. He was charged with murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

It's unclear if police are searching for additional suspects.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
