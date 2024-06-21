Bridgeport

Teen missing for two and a half years found in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A teen who had been missing for two and a half years has been found safe in Bridgeport.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the New York Police Department contacted the New York and New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force on June 5 to ask for help to find a child who was believed to have been missing since Dec. 8, 2021.

Working together, investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service and police from New York and Bridgeport developed information that the missing child, who is now 16 years old, was staying at a Bridgeport home.

The teen was found on Friday and reunited with family members at the Bridgeport police department.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
