Teen Motorcyclist Killed in Sept. Double Fatal Crash in Glastonbury Had Alcohol, THC in His System: Police

An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl in Glastonbury last September had alcohol and THC in his system, according to police.

Gordon Southby, a Glastonbury High School student, was operating the motorcycle at an excessive speed when he collided with an SUV on Hebron Avenue near the Route 2 on-ramp on September 25, 2022, according to Glastonbury police.

Southby was killed, as was 15-year-old Andra Spencer, who was a rear-seat passenger in the SUV. Spencer was a student at Bacon Academy in Colchester, the school superintendent confirmed at the time of the crash.

Glastonbury police and state police investigators determined there were several factors that led to the crash. All were related to Southby's actions on the motorcycle, including his elevated blood alcohol content, the presence of THC in his system, and excessive speed, police said.

