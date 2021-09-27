Teen, Newborn Missing Out of New Britain

A teen and a newborn have been reported missing from New Britain.

Lexus and Mason Miller have been missing since Sept. 25, according to state officials.

Lexus is 16 years old and has black hair with brown eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds, authorities said.

Mason is just shy of two months old and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 1-foot-7 and weights nine pounds.

Police don't have a clothing description for either of them. It is unclear if the two are together.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call New Britain Police at 860-826-3000.