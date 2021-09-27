silver alert

Teen, Newborn Missing Out of New Britain

Connecticut State Police

A teen and a newborn have been reported missing from New Britain.

Lexus and Mason Miller have been missing since Sept. 25, according to state officials.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Lexus is 16 years old and has black hair with brown eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds, authorities said.

Mason is just shy of two months old and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 1-foot-7 and weights nine pounds.

Local

Wilton 34 mins ago

Man Arrested After Being Accused of Impersonating Police in Wilton

emergency powers 54 mins ago

House Extends Governor's Emergency Powers Over Loud Protests, Opposition

Police don't have a clothing description for either of them. It is unclear if the two are together.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call New Britain Police at 860-826-3000.

This article tagged under:

silver alertNew Britainmissing person
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us