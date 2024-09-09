Teen on bike collides with vehicle in Watertown

A teenager on a bicycle collided with a vehicle in Watertown on Sunday and was taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to Straits Turnpike at the driveway of G's Burgers for a report of a crash around 7 p.m.

Investigators believe a vehicle was stopped in the parking lot and was waiting to pull out into the road.

According to police, a 15-year-old was traveling northbound on Straits Turnpike, went into the parking lot and hit the side of the stationary vehicle.

The teenager was awake and responsive, but was taken to the hospital for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.