A 15-year-old on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 10 in Granby Thursday morning.

Police said the teen crossed Route 10 in the 200 block of Salmon Brook Street when he was struck just after 8:30 a.m. and he was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Police are investigating the crash.

No charges have been filed.