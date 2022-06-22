Teen Pulled Airsoft Gun That Looked Like Assault Rifle on Clerk in Wallingford: Police

Wallingford police have arrested a teen who is accused of pulling an airsoft rifle that looked like an assault rifle on the clerk of a store Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Citgo Food Bag at 326 South Colony Road at 11:40 p.m. after a hold up alarm went off and the clerk said a male had pulled an assault rifle, pointed it at the clerk and told him to fill a bag with all the money in the register, but the clerk talked the teen down and he ran without any money, heading north on South Colony Road.

Officers found the 16-year-old in the area of Quinnipiac Street and Washington Street, with what appeared to be the barrel of a rifle sticking out of his backpack, police said.

Officers apprehended him and determined he had of an airsoft rifle.

The teen was charged with criminal attempt robbery in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree and carrying a dangerous weapon.

He is due in Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in New Haven.