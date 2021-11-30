Teen Recovering in Hospital, Another in Custody After Stabbing Near Hamden High

One teen is recovering in the hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing near Hamden High School on Monday afternoon.

Hamden police said a 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times in the back near a city bus stop next to the high school around 2:15 p.m. That student's condition is unknown at this time.

The student who was stabbed went up to the school resource officer who got him inside to the school nurse for help while additional police and paramedics rushed to the school.

According to investigators, two ninth-grade students were fighting when one stabbed the other. Police said they recovered a small folding knife near the scene on Dixwell Avenue.

Officers took a 13-year-old student into custody and charges are pending. Authorities have not said what charges this student may be facing.

Other students at the school are very upset by this and some are calling for metal detectors at the school after this incident and the one last month when a 17-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school.

“They’re always talking about how they care about our safety but they are not really doing anything because this isn’t the first time people brought stuff to school," said Hamden sophomore Natalie Velez.

The school superintendent released a statement writing in part, "At this time, we keep our thoughts and prayers with the victim of this attack.”

The superintendent said the safety team has considered metal detectors, but has not recommended them. The Board of Education and Legislative Council would need to get involved if the community wants to further consider the issue.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information or video of the fight to call Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055.