Teen has serious injuries after being hit by car in East Haven

A teen was seriously injured after being hit by a car while on their bike in East Haven Monday night.

The police department responded to the area of Hemingway Avenue and Tyler Street just before midnight for a report of a bicyclist hit by a car.

Officers found a 16-year-old in the road with serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway, and the driver is fully cooperating with police.

Authorities are urging anyone who lives nearby, or may have been traveling through the area, to check their home surveillance, doorbell cameras or car dashcams for any footage that could help investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 203-468-3820.