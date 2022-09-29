Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car in New Haven

Authorities said a 13-year-old has serious injuries after being struck by a car in New Haven Thursday night.

The incident happened on Ellsworth Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. Fire officials said the teenager was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

It's unclear how they're doing at this time. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

