Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car in New Haven

Authorities said a 13-year-old has serious injuries after being struck by a car in New Haven Thursday night.
The incident happened on Ellsworth Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. Fire officials said the teenager was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
It's unclear how they're doing at this time. No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.