Teen Seriously Injured in Dirt Bike Crash in Milford

A teen has serious injuries after he fell off a dirt bike in Milford Monday.

The 17-year-old fell from a Kawasaki dirt bike while doing a “wheelie” on East Broadway near Shea Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Monday, according to police.

He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Dan Hemperly of the Traffic Division at (203) 783-4792.

