Teen Seriously Injured in Woodbridge Motorcycle Crash

Woodbridge Police said a teenager was seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Officials said a 19-year-old man was driving the motorcycle when it collided with a car at the intersection of Rimmon Road and Johnson Road.

Police said the teen crashed into the car, which was traveling northbound on Johnson Road. The teen remains is the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

The accident happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials with the Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-387-2511.