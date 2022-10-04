Teen Shot and Killed on Bishop Street in Waterbury

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting happened on Bishop Street in Waterbury Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened in the area of 225 Bishop St. at about 6:30 p.m. Officers were called to the area on a report of shots fired.

Responding officers found a man who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

"As an Alderman for the 2nd district of Waterbury, tonight’s incident on Bishop Street was a reminder of how important family is to our community and those that loved the individual that was shot," Waterbury Alderman Vernon Matthews said in a statement.

Officers remain in the area investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also call crime stoppers at 203-755-1234.

"I ask if anyone knows anything about the shooting to please help the police solve this matter. We only grow as a community when we work as a community," Matthews said.

No additional information was immediately available.