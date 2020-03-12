new haven

Teen Shot at Basketball Court in New Haven: Police

An 18-year-old New Haven man was shot after a fight on a basketball court in the Newhallville neighborhood of the city, according to police.

Officers responded to the basketball court at Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street just at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of gunfire in the area and found no one on the court or in the area of the park.

As police were investigating in the neighborhood, an 18-year-old New Haven man with a gunshot wound in his chest arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening and he remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

Police said investigators learned the victim was shot after a dispute at the basketball court. The scene at the basketball court has been cleared and the area was reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. 

